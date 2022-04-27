The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State and four in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspects, comprising of 28 males and two females were arrested at different locations in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday based on credible intelligence obtained by the anti-graft agency.

The suspects are Godspower Falodun, Omoniyi Pelumi, Victor Damilola, Akerele Olugbenga, Oluwatosin Alade, Abayomi Aderinwa, Ologunsoro Ayodeji, Olakunle Bidemi, Emmanuel Olukayode, Ojo Tobi, Ayeni Kayode, Ezekiel Ayomide, Tunde Lukman, Onikoyi Tobi, Busayo Obadu, Abiodun Taofeek, Ajayi Opeyemi and Ebenezer Ayodeji.

Others are Akinola Paul, Jacob Wisdom, Akinrinmola Olumide, Lawrence Abimbola, Tope Abejide, Busuyi Ajewole, Seyi Ajewole, Sunday Pelumi, Sunday Pelumi, Fapohunda Paul and Aguh Henry, while Omowumi Victoria and Peace Beloved were the only females amongst the suspects.

A statement by the head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujarenl said items recovered from the suspects included six exotic cars worth millions of naira, 47 different brands of phones and 16 laptops.

The statement added that the operatives of the EFCC also arrested four persons suspected to have been involved in similar offences over the weekend in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It added that the suspects; Oyewole Damilare, Abdul-salam Quzeem, Mohammed Bello and Olusanya Lukman were arrested in Agric Estate, Sango area of Ilorin following a tip-off on their alleged unwholesome activities.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included expensive phones, different brands of laptops and a car.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” the statement added.