The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it recovered the aggregate sum of N152,088,698,751.64 in 2021.

The antigraft agency also recovered $386,220,202.84, £1, €156,246.76, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency also recovered digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

Breakdown of the report by the EFCC showed that Abuja headquarters operation dominated the recoveries with N67,249,744,994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was closely followed by the Lagos command which recovered N70,315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

The Kaduna zonal command emerged third in terms of Naira recoveries with a total sum of N3,339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan zonal command took the same position in terms of dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.

Uwujaren said giving an overview of the performance, the executive chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (federal, state and local governments), corporate organisations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

He commended the personnel of the Commission for the performance while urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT