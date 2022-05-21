The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, from detention.

Etteh, who was detained by the EFCC on suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited, was released by the Commission after fulfilling her bail conditions.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said on Saturday morning that Etteh was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 upon fulfilling her bail conditions offered her by investigators working on her matter.

She is to report to the anti-graft agency periodically to assist further investigations.