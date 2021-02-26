By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The attorney general of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has said his ministry has always been supportive of government agencies and parastatals under the ministry of justice, without any undue interference, so as to enable them achieve greater success.

The minister, while reacting to the recent outburst on the new EFCC leadership by the chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, portrayed Sagay as a confused old man whose vision is beclouded by speculations and guess works.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, who spoke through his special assistant on media and public relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu yesterday, it is crystal clear that the old man is working quite far from the realities on the ground.

Dr Gwandu said, ‘’The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was never identified as meddling into nor interfering into the affairs of any agency under the ministry of justice”.

‘’Agencies and parastatals under the supervision of the federal ministry of justice have been carrying out the legitimate functions and constitutional roles diligently and recording huge success, courtesy of the support given to them by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

‘’For instance, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and among others have been recording tremendous success with greater vigour and commitment”.