Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday stormed the premises of Conference Hotels and Suits, part of a luxury accommodation chain owned by former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

They were there to arrest suspected Internet fraudsters popularly referred to as “yahoo boys”.

During the exercise, the guests in their respective rooms were stripped and bundled with their belongings by the operatives who shot sporadically at the facility.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the EFCC operatives broke into guest rooms of the hotel without presenting any warrant and made several arrests of the guests whom they accused of being Internet fraudsters.

While confirming the invasion, the media office of the hotel, said no life was lost during the invasion after the nearly three hours of what the anti -graft agency termed: “ Sting Operation”, stressing that the various security agencies at the hotel were able to restore law and order.

The statement reads in part: “Around 2: 00am on Sunday, 28th November, 2021, some unknown gunmen believed to be acting at the behest of one of the anti-graft agencies stormed the premises of the hotel facility in Abeokuta in search of an ‘unknown yahoo boy.”

‘’Unnecessary shots were fired and our innocent guests were scared. Thankfully, our various security agencies were able to restore law and order and no life was lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding and reassure all and the general public of their safety at all times in all our facilities.”