The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) said it secured a total of 2,220 convictions across all of its commands in 2021.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the figure which emerged from a review of the commission’s performance in the last year, shows that the Lagos command of the agency recorded the most convictions, with 481, closely followed by the Ibadan command with 324 convictions, while the Port Harcourt zonal command had 230 convictions.

He also said the conviction secured by the commission in 2021 is the highest by the EFCC since inception.

According to him, “Before 2021, the highest record of conviction by the commission was secured in 2019 with 1280 convictions. The 2220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 per cent improvement over the 2019 record.

“Interestingly too, the 2220 record represents a 98.49 per cent success rate in prosecution as the commission lost only 34 cases during this period.”

Reacting to the report and on the performance of the EFCC, the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the commission for their industry and dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

He assured that the EFCC would continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.

