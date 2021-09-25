The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has said the commission has so far recorded 978 convictions in 2021.

Bawa disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi at Jabi, Abuja.

He said the visit was aimed at promoting the cordial relationship between the NJI and the commission.

He said, “The NJI has been with us in our capacity building for judges, justices, investigators, and prosecutors in the areas that we feel we need to develop ourselves for the betterment of administration of criminal justice system.”

He expressed delight at the level of support from the judiciary in the fight against corruption.

According to the EFCC boss, “The commission has secured hundreds of forfeiture orders leading to the recoveries of billions of Naira for various state governments and individuals.

“At the last count, we have 978 convictions this year, which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary is cooperating with us.”

Highlighting some of the achievements of the commission, Bawa stated that the EFCC has embraced the use of technology in all its mandate areas and is working on several policy documents that will improve its effectiveness.

Responding, the NJI administrator, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi assured that the institute will continue to partner with the EFCC in the area of capacity building.