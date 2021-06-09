The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on the Nigerian permanent mission to the United Nations to assist the EFCC in sensitising Nigerian youths in diaspora against cybercrime.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the EFCC boss made the appeal when he met with officials of the mission in company of his chief of staff, Hadiza Gamawa, on the sidelines of the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly Special Session on corruption, (UNGASS) in New York, United States.

The EFCC chairman expressed concern about the involvement of Nigerian youths in cybercrime both in Nigeria and abroad.

Bawa also said from January to date, the EFCC has arrested close to 100 young men involved in Advanced Fee Fraud, adding that the trend was giving the country a negative image and stifling effective market penetration at the international level by genuine business people as well as the quest for foreign direct investment by would-be investors.

He, therefore, sought the support of the Nigerian Mission “in amplifying the voice of the commission to all Nigerians to do the right thing at all times and be good ambassadors of Nigeria”.

Uwujaren also said Bawa shared his vision for the fight against corruption in Nigeria, while also highlighting some of the challenges confronting the commission, including delayed adjudication of justice and tracing and recovery of asset.

He further gave an overview of measures so far put in place by the EFCC under his leadership to improve the Commission’s effectiveness in fighting corruption. L_