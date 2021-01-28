BY INNOCENT ODOH |

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intensified onslaught against internet fraudsters popularly called yahoo boys even as the commission has busted the fraudsters in their hideouts and arrested about 70 of them in Lagos and other parts of the country in the last one week.

According to a statement issued by the head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission, arrested 22 persons for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are: Muyiwa Adetola, Adeolu Damilade, Oritsetimeyin Abel, AdemolaLekan, Abayomi Qudus, Isaac Chibueze, Ayeni Olarewaju, Aminu Kelvin, Ajama Patrick and Nesta Olotu.

Others are: Odaro Edogiawere, Balogun Ayo, Mustapha Hassan, Musbaudeen Olamilekan, Adewumi Adebayo, Charles Akpene, Joshua Ugwuomore, Ayeni Isamilola, Ogundare Kayode, Kara Uzuegbu, Akindele Samuel and Oladimeji Ashiru.

They were arrested at their various residences at Terra Annex Estate, Sangoteddo in the Ajah area of Lagos, on January 23, 2021 following actionable intelligence. They have undergone further interrogation and will soon be arraigned in court.