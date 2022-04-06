Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on automobile dealers in the country to comply with the regulations requiring registration and certification by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the coordinator of SCMUL, Lagos, Pascal Samu, gave the charge during a sensitisation programme organised for automobile dealers in the state yesterday.

He said, “There is a need for you to be very wary in your businesses, so as not to run foul of the law. The executive chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is urging you to observe due diligence in your activities to avoid sanctions”.

Samu also used the forum to appeal to them to support the commission in its sustained fight against money laundering and terrorism financing in Nigeria.

A compliance officer with SCUML in Lagos Folashade Oluwasanya, enlightened the participants on ways to report currency and cash-based transactions as well as suspicious transactions in their various businesses.