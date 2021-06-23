Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa said smugglers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisements





Bawa issued this stern warning in a remark at a stakeholders’ engagement on high PMS evacuation, code named “Operation White 2“at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the anti-corruption czar said the issue of smuggling of petroleum products in the country is worrisome, assuring that the EFCC is fully committed to the special operation designed to check the activities of the economic saboteurs.

According to him, Nigerians can be rest assured that the EFCC under his watch, will do all that is possible to ensure that those found perpetrating the crime are brought to book, and justice is served for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We are all Nigerians, and as Nigerians we need a better country for ourselves, and the problems highlighted by the GMD (of NNPC) as well as the leader of Operation White…we in the EFCC, from the beginning, are happy to be part of this Operation White for the reason that, it is part of our responsibility to prevent as well as enforce laws that have to do with economic crimes,” he said.

Advertisements

Also speaking, the minister of state for Petroleum Resource, Timipre Sylva said the illegal export of PMS is something that needs to be checked.

He said Operation White 2 was commissioned less than a year ago, but he could not ascertain it’s effectively until the EFCC came into the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Kolo Mele Kyar,i said the issue of PMS smuggling will no longer be business as usual, and “that is the major reason the NNPC invited all the stakeholders.”