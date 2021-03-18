ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdurasheed Bawa said the commission will partner with the National Institute For Security Studies, NISS, in the fight against corruption. The EFCC boss made the promised when the management of the institute paid a courtesy visit to the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Bawa, who appreciated the delegation for the visit, promised to work with the institute in the areas of intelligence and due diligence.

According to him, “We are always very happy to receive people from institutions of learning. The EFCC is a very young organization, we are the most cosmopolitan agency in the country because of the composition of the board. Our core values are courage, leadership and partnership. We need partners to come and add value, we will accept the partnership and we will streamline how that partnership will work.”

He told the visitors that in keeping with his promise to run an intelligence-driven and proactive agency, he has created a Directorate of Intelligence.

“I did mention during my screening and some of my engagements with the media that we are going to be proactive in our work and we are going to create a Directorate of Intelligence; the happy news I want to tell you is that your alumni is going to be the pioneer director of that directorate,” he said EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said while speaking earlier, Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, Commandant, National Institute For Security Studies told the EFCC chair that the purpose of the visit was to partner with the commission in the areas of networking and due diligence.

“Why we are concentrating on security and intelligence is because security is central to development. We are here to partner with the EFCC in networking, partnership and due-diligence, we can also incorporate many other areas,” Adeleke said.