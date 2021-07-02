A few months after the transfer of Justice Okon Abang to Warri, Delta State, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is pushing for the continuation of the trial of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, with her.

If the commission’s push scales through, Justice Abang will be coming from Warri to hear the case at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Early in the year, there was transfer of judges at the Federal High Court. Among those affected in the transfer was Justice Abang.

The former pension boss is standing trial over alleged N2billion fraud. He fled the country and failed to appear in court for trial over alleged fraud after he was granted bail.

Justice Okon Abang of the court in Abuja revoked his bail. The court also ordered that Maina be arrested wherever he is found.

A few months after, he was arrested in Niger Republic and was brought back into the country.

A source in the commission told LEADERSHIP that the commission is pushing for the trial to continue with Justice Abang.

He said, ‘’Since Justice Abang was transferred to Warri, there has been moves for him to continue the trial of Maina. The case has gone far with Justice Abang. Giving it to another now will bring a great set back to the matter.’’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Maina on a 12-count charge, bordering on operating fictitious bank accounts, corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of over N2billion.