Sole governorship aspirant of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers State, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, has said the recent decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to declare wanted four officials of the Rivers State government has vindicated him and his supporters.

He said he was called all sorts of names a few years ago when he raised the alarm about the whereabouts of N118billion withdrawn by officials of the state government without being accounted for.

Jackrich spoke at the weekend in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during his formal declaration to contest the 2023 governorship election on NRM’s platform.

The governorship hopeful said: “We received a lot of backlashes a few years ago when we raised the alarm of the whereabout of our 118Billion Naira withdrawn by officials of the state government without being accounted for, but recent move by the EFCC to have declared the government officials wanted has vindicated us.

“We have been demanding for accountability from this present administration not because we disrespect them, we love them, but we cannot sacrifice our future and that of our children just so we can be in their good books.”

Jackrich vowed to entrench transparency and accountability in public service beginning with ensuring the functionality of all ministries, departments and agencies of government, if given the opportunity to be the next governor the state.

He said, “Rivers State has been under economic siege under successive administrations, economically, we seem to have retrogressed to about 18th century. Government should have a functional administrative system such that you don’t necessarily need to have any connection to the governor to benefit from the system.

“However, the situation in our hands under the present administration is such that, the only functional office in the state is the office of the governor, that is the only office that decides who gets a contract, as well as determines the vendors to work with the contractor. Rivers people, it is time to rise up and resist this impunity.

“If given the mandate, what my administration will do is simple: We will first of open up the system to ensure transparency and accountability by ensuring the functionality of all ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“Transparency and accountability will be our watch word. We will lead by example. We will not hesitate to open our books and records for the purpose of financial scrutiny.”