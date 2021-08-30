A group, Progressive for Umar Tanko Al-Makura, has said that the records of the former governor of Nasarawa State Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura in the state between 2011-2019 are clean, saying the ex-governor has nothing to hide.

The group was responding to a recent statement issued by some groups in the state commending the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for inviting Al-Makura for alleged misappropriation of funds while he was the governor of the state.

In a statement released at the weekend in Lafia and signed by a former member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly Barr Makpa Malla who is the convener, the group dismissed the allegations.

Malla said Al-Makura would always respond to and comply with invitations by constituted authorities like the EFCC, a million times over, because he has no skeletons whatsoever in his closet and therefore, has nothing to be afraid of.

“Senator Al-Makura is always open to whatever inquiries and questions anyone is willing to ask in respect of his eight years stewardship as Governor of Nasarawa State,” he said.

The former state House of Assembly member stated that the facts of Al-Makura’s public expenditure while he was the governor are out there for all to see.

“From the streets of Lafia, the state capital and all capitals of local government areas are the massive infrastructural turnarounds; to the rural areas, in the drainages, transformed public schools, uplifted health infrastructure, human capital enhancements, youth empowerment; down to enhanced capacity for security outfits and in the improved lots of traditional institutions. The list is simply inexhaustible,” he said.