BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Fresh indications show the perennial traffic gridlock in Apapa, Lagos State, has to date defied solutions by successive governments, and may have come to stay in the nation’s commercial nerve centre.

President Muhammadu Buhari had noted that the situation was “a major concern”. To this end he constituted a Presidential Task Force to end the gridlocks by the first quarter of 2021.

However, like a bad toothache that has refused to go away, the congestion remains a nightmare. If current lamentations by the Lagos State Government and some critical stakeholders are to be taken seriously, the so-called ‘cabal’ in the Apapa imbroglio, holding the system by the jugular, has once again won.

Frustrating as it sounds, the return of the gridlock simply confirms the pessimism expressed by some importers and clearing agents that the problem is beyond the Electronic Truck call-up system recently initiated by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

The system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos, was seen as the only hope and is now facing serious setbacks a few days after its commencement.

The efforts of the government are being tampered with, bringing the project back to square one. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent a warning that the state government would resist any attempt from any quarters to bring back the problem solved by the electronic call-up system.

On the way out of the woods, the managing director and chief executive officer of MacManuel Global Logistics, Emeka Enwelu, said that though NPA had good intentions, other stakeholders must sincerely collaborate with the authority.

The licensed Customs agent says, “The Nigeria Shipping Council must wake up to its responsibilities and not leave everything to NPA. The council should come up with sanctions for shipping firms and terminal operators not complying with rules of engagement.”

Senior special assistant to the governor of the Central Business District, Hon. Sola Giwa, appealed to terminal operators to automate their operations and sync up effectively with the ETO system designed to sequence and batch trucks coming into the ports.

Giwa revealed that truckers had expressed frustrations at some of the actions of holding bay operators, adding that 48-hour evacuation would be executed at Tin Can, just as it was done at Apapa Ports.

For the chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Hastrup, the existence of petroleum tank farms within Apapa area was the beginning of its traffic woes.

She asked the state government to engage the federal government and relocate tank farms, as the state was sitting on a keg of gunpowder.