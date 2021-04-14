By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Presidency has reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the mind of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

The Presidency in a terse statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday evening, gives assurances that the release of the remaining Chibok girls was still a work in progress.

“No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course. The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.

“The Presidency asks for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage,” he said.