Ebi Egbe, the Chief Executive officer of Nigeria’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle, has felicitated with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick on his 50th birthday.

Pinnick turns 50 today, December 1, 2020, and Egbe described him as an astute and cerebral football administrator, who has done well both on the local and international scenes.

While urging the former CAF 1st Vice President to continue his good work as he strives to take Nigerian football to greater heights, Egbe appealed to Nigerian football stakeholders to rally round and support Pinnick in his bid to become a member of the FIFA council.

“We must all set aside our differences and look at the bigger picture of a Nigerian, our own son being a member of FIFA council. It is in the nation’s interest for us to support Amaju to be in the pinnacle of world football administration,” Egbe said.

Egbe noted that Amaju has since becoming NFF president made Nigerian football a big brand.

“All he needs is our support. We all can see that Amaju has taken Nigerian football to the private sector. With less distractions our football would be taken to the height where we all want it to be,” Egbe said.