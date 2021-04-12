ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has pledged to dole out N.5m for Bayelsa’s queen of the pools, Ifiezibe Gagbe, who won six gold medals in the swimming events of the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

Egbe while making the pledge noted that Gagbe’s performance clearly shows that Bayelsa can rule not just Nigeria but the world in water sports if the right things are done and the needed facilities put in place.

Monimichelle boss, who is still basking in the euphoria of the medal sweep by the Bayelsa swimmer, said the feat is one every Bayelsan should celebrate.

“We can rule the world at the Olympics in Canoeing and Rowing because we have the best Regatta pavilion and fantastic lake in West Africa for training in Bayelsa state. Oxbow lake and “Regatta centre pavilion in Yenagoa is the best canoeing and rowing training centre in West Africa.

I’m also happy today because I did contribute my little quota to the fine run of Bayelsa in Edo 2020. The facilities I constructed and donated to my state saw our athletes training at home in our dear state for the first time ever before storming Benin for the festival,” Egbe said.

He added that he is happy Bayelsa is being run by a governor who loves and knows sports inside out having served as a sports commissioner before now.

“Diri understands and loves sports…he was a sports commissioner in my state and with that background he knows what to do to take Bayelsa sports to the next level,” he stated.