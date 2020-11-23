The CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, has attributed Super Eagles’ recent abysmal performance including the dramatic 4-4 draw and drab goalless draw against the Leone Stars in the 2021 AFCON double header in Benin and Freetown respectively to poor playing surfaces.

He urged Nigeria’s football stakeholders to give the team and their handler, Gernot Rohr the necessary support, saying the three time African champions would surely find their mojo.

“Super Eagles is our team and to be honest, I think we have a very good team made up of good players,” Egbe explained.

“I make bold to say that the Super Eagles will do very well at the next Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and they can lift that cup because we have the players.”

“What we have presently in the Super Eagles are refined players and many of them grew up training and playing under smooth surfaces and as we all know, the AFCON pitches are always refined tournament pitches which do not outlive the tournament for which they are constructed.

I think we are going to see the best of our team in Cameroon.”

Egbe, who is handling renovation of numerous playing facilities around the country, said Coach Rohr should be supported than constant bashing of the team when things go awry, adding that the Super Eagles cannot do well without the support of all and sundry.

“I don’t think the coach (Gernot Rohr) is bad. We have to give him the necessary tools in order for him to succeed because he can’t do it alone; and that is the honest truth.

He can’t succeed alone; most people might not really understand when I dwelled on the fact that we have ‘refined players’ and because of their up-bringing, we just need to give them refined pitches to play upon.”

He said the Sierra Leoneans did their homework on the Eagles, hence they took the team to “rice field” in Freetown where no player can play to his full potential.

“I repeat that we need not to make our players struggle in home and away games.

At home, our boys should enjoy the luxury of playing on the kind of pitches they play on out there in Europe and this is why I’m clamoring for Nigeria to have world class pitches with zero undulation and lush green.”