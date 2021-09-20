For Nigeria to continue to enjoy the support of world football governing body, FIFA, and Confederation of African Football (CAF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick needs to retain his position as the president of the country’s football ruling body, NFF, for the third term.

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Group, Ebi Egbe, stated this while chatting with LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women Football tournament in Lagos.

Egbe said the FIFA Council Member has brought a lot of development to Nigeria’s football and the country would benefit more from his high network if he remains in office for the third term as president of Nigeria Football Federation.

“I want Amaju Pinnick back for a third term. He is doing well and very supportive of our system. He has brought a lot of development to Nigeria’s football and we can actually see the changes.

“Some people may not see it, but we the key stakeholders in the sector are seeing the changes. We have a lot of advantages to have a FIFA Council and CAF Executive Committee Member as NFF president.

That synergy and chain remain for us to continue to benefit from the world football ruling body and that is what we are enjoying today,” Egbe declared.

He stated further: “A lot of stadiums in Nigeria are not good for FIFA World Cup and CAF competitions and yet we host our matches here in Nigeria simply because we have someone who is standing for his country. This is the kind of person we need, we need a highly networking individual and Amaju is one of them, you can’t take it away from that guy.

“We don’t need just anybody to be NFF president, no. We need a highly networking individual who cannot be intimidated or pushed down and has full confidence to go in there and talk to anybody. Not a guy who would go in there and get intimidated, no.

I, Monimichelle, have that character too. Whenever I go out, I go for what I want and that is why I can talk in Africa today about what I do. Nobody can intimidate me in this sector because I have in-depth knowledge of my products and what I sell to my clients. Amaju is that kind of guy and we must give it to him. He is a very high networking guy that can go anywhere and steal the show and that is what we need in the NFF.”