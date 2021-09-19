The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen and former Super Eagles utility player, Garba Lawal, have lauded the new look pitch of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the old Onikan Stadium, which is the venue of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women Football tournament in Lagos.

The duo, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports on the sideline of the Aisha Buhari Cup, want the of the turf constructed by Monimichelle Group, Nigeria’s leading sports facilities construction outfit, replicated across nigeria.

“I remember playing in this stadium in the eighties, but you can compare then and now because the turf is now completely refurbished, well planned with a good synthetic pitch of FIFA standard. We thank the government of Lagos State for this effort and we want many of these in different locations so that we can develop our football,” Eguavoen said. The former Super Eagles handler also commended the organisers of the Aisha Buhari, saying it is a good test for the Super Falcons. “I congratulate the person who came up with this idea. The organisation is very smooth, but it is quite unfortunate that all the teams can’t play with each other. They are confined to play only two matches each according to FIFA rules and regulations. It is a good test for our girls and it unveiled Lagosians’ opportunity to see other countries playing. “The performances among the teams were fantastic. It will be nice for our football and Africa if we can see more of this, it is a wonderful innovation.

Mobolaji Johnson Arena turf as fantastic and commended the contractor for the good job done. “ Former Nigerian international, Garba Lawal, on his part, described theThe pitch is fantastic, superb. The contractor did an excellent job and it is a good atmosphere for players to showcase.their skills”