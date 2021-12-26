Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has named his 28-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The much awaited list which was made public by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) communications department on Saturday, had Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Nwakali, Odion Ighalo, Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates and Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble.

The three –time winners will confront seven-time and record winners Egypt, Sudan and debutants Guinea Bissau with venue in the northern town of Garoua, and a mouth-watering clash with the Pharaohs in the group opener on Tuesday, 11th January means the Eagles must hit the ground at blistering pace.

Eguavoen, who coached the Super Eagles to third-place finish at the finals in Egypt 15 years ago, selected four goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders and 10 forwards to aim for Nigeria’s fourth diadem in Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list includes Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi and Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates.

Also on the list are midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi. Others are Captain Ahmed Musa, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

All invited players, bar the UK-based crew, are expected to arrive in camp in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja on 29th December, with the UK-based players expected to start arriving on Monday, 3rd January.

ADVERTISEMENT