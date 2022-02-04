Contrary to the 2022 vision prophesied by the leader of INRI Evangel- ical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, that Nigeria will not qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, insists his team will work hard to qualify for global football showpiece event.

Primate Ayodele was quoted to have prophesied that the Super Eagles will lose against the Black Stars of Ghana in their 2022 World Cup two legged playoff in March.

But Eguavoen who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, asked the acclaimed man of God to pray to God to overturn the prophecy against Nigeria, saying it will be a joyous thing for country to be at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“He is a man of God and sometimes you’ve to give it to them, but he is a Nigerian, if you know him please, tell him to overturn it because it will be a joyous thing for Nigeria to be in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He can overturn it, because he is a man of God and he prays and God listens to him. He is an intermediary between us and God.

It is easier said than done. We have worked hard and fight and we want the ticket more than Ghana wants it.

“Nigeria is a country that prays a lot, so we will continue to pray, but we will work hard. We want it more than Ghana and we will get it,” Egua- voen said.

