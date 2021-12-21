Former Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Peter Rufia, says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen will replicate Stephen Keshi’s feat by winning the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that Keshi against all odds led the Super Eagles to claim Nigeria’s third AFCON trophy in South Africa after defeating Burkina Faso in the final.

Against this backdrop, the 1994 AFCON winner told Completesports.com that he is confident in Eguavoen’s technical and tactical capability to lead Nigeria to glory in the bi-annual tournament.

“I have no doubt that Austine Eguavoen can weather the storm and lead the Super Eagles to glory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I have this feeling that he can replicate Stephen Keshi’s feat despite having a short time to prepare the team.

“He has the players at his disposal and with the support of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the whole picture may change in Cameroon. The players as far as I am concerned are ready and willing to make the nation proud.”

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.

