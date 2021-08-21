The Egyptian embassy has promised Nigerian visa applicants to the country prompt treatment of visa applications. This was disclosed by the Arab Republic of Egypt’s ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Sherif Naguib when a delegation of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) led by the President, Hajia Bilkisu Abdul paid a courtesy visit to the embassy.

The NATOP President said the visit was to acquaint the embassy with the leadership of the association and also called on the embassy staff to treat visa applicants either on tourist visits or transit with respect and decorum.

However, while welcoming the visitors, the ambassador who was represented by the Deputy Head of Mission (Counsellor), Mr. Tarek Mahfouz thanked the NATOP team for the visit promising that the embassy was ready to collaborate with the association.

Mahfouz said the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomes genuine Nigerian tourist visitors and was ready to promptly treat their authentic document.

He also advised to also go beyond site tours in Egypt and also explore the health tourism potentials of the country.