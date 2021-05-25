The Egyptian Government has expressed its desire to partner Nigeria in exploring areas of mutual benefits for the growth of youth and sports development in both countries.

The Egyptian minister of youth and sports development, Professor Ashraf Sobhy stated this during a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Mr Sunday Dare, on the sideline of the ongoing Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa (ANOCA) General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

He said the two countries will make a lot by building bridges of unity and deploy sports for youth empowerment.

“We can make a lot of difference if we deploy sports for youth empowerment, build bridges of unity and enhance social mobilization. The potentials of the future lie in our youth, so they must be properly trained to meet the challenges of a new world order,’ Sobhy said.

While speaking earlier, Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, described sports as a pivotal tool for international relations, saying Nigeria and Egypt stand to derive a lot of benefits by going into partnership in youth and sports development.

“As two pacesetters on the continent, Nigerian and Egyptian youth can get a lot of mileage if we explore areas of mutual benefits for the growth of our two countries. Youth are the active participants in sports, once they are taken care of, a better future is assured.

“This meeting is quite timely, coming at a time we are preparing for the Olympics. Sports can be used to conquer Covid-19 as the world is united to win the scourge through sports,” Dare stated.

Mr Dare used the occasion to introduce the DEEL programme, assuring that the two countries could collaborate to make the initiative more beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi and NOC President Habu Gumel are also attending the General Assembly.

Mr Dare is attending the General Assembly on the invitation of ANOCA President Mr. Mustapha Berraf.