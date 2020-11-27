The Honourable minister of health Dr Osagie E. Ehanire Wednesday inaugurated the 2nd National Tobacco Control Committee (NATOCC) in Abuja.

In a speech during the occasion, he reiterated the importance of the inauguration in the fight against tobacco use in Nigeria because according to him it reaffirms the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to effectively tackle the tobacco menace in our country.

Tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke according to him is a leading cause of illness, impoverishment, and death in the world. And the greatest risk factor for non-communicable diseases like hypertension, stroke, cancers, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister noted that according to World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco causes more than 8 million deaths every year around the world, with more than 7 million of these deaths occurring as a result of direct tobacco use while about 1.2 million from non-smokers exposure to second-hand smoke. He said recent evidence also shows that tobacco users are at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 outcomes and death.

With regard to protecting Nigerians from the risk associated with tobacco, Nigeria signed and ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2004 and 2005 respectively. In fulfilling her obligations to the treaty, Nigeria enacted the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act in 2015, and the National Tobacco Control Regulation, which was passed and gazetted in 2019.

Section 2(1) of the NTC Act empowers the Honourable Minister of Health to set-up the National Tobacco Control Committee (NATOCC), which comprise of members drawn from the Federal Ministries of Health; Environment; Justice; Education; and Agriculture, representatives from the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS); National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON); National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); and the Civil Society Organisation (CSO).

According to Dr Ehanire,the 1st NATOCC was inaugurated on the 12th of July, 2016 and developed the draft National Tobacco Control Regulations, after a series of rigorous consultations. When the Ministry forwarded the draft Regulations to the National Assembly through the Federal Executive Council, the 1st NATOCC followed up and supported the Regulations during the public hearings. Despite challenges, the draft Regulations were modified and approved by the National Assembly, and eventually gazetted on 20th December, 2019.

In his words, “Following the expiration of the tenure of the 1st NATOCC Chairperson, it became necessary to appoint a new Chairperson and inaugurate the 2nd NATOCC. It is my pleasure therefore, to inform you that after due consideration, Dr Bridget Okoeguale is my choice as the 2nd Chairperson of NATOCC. Dr Okoeguale is a seasoned Public Health Expert and was formerly the Director Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health.”

Advertisements





According to the minister, Section 5 of the NTC Act, clearly outlines the Terms of Reference of this committee. They are:

Advise and make recommendations to the Minister where necessary, on development and implementation of tobacco control policies, strategies, plans, programmes and projects, in accordance with WHO FCTC, on its implementing guidelines and on protocols

Administer and manage the Fund of the committee

Screen or process applications for license to manufacture or import or distribute tobacco or tobacco products

Make national tobacco control regulations for the approval of the Honourable Minister of Health

Coordinate multisectoral national youth smoking prevention programmes involving MDAs, faith-based organization, civil society organisations and other stakeholders

Develop strategies for the counseling and rehabilitation of smokers, particularly those eager to quit smoking

Work with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant Agencies on alternative cropping for tobacco farmers

Perform other functions as may, from time to time be assigned by the Honourable Minister of Health.

He congratulated members of the committee for taking up the important national task and reminded them that by this inauguration they are expected to hold office for a period of 3 years, subject to reappointment for a further term of 3 years. He also urge them to do their best in ensuring that their tenure leaves a significant milestone in the implementation of the NTC Act.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the permanent secretary, Federal ministry of health, A. M. ABDULLAHI, represented by the director public health in the ministry, Mrs Olufunmilayo Paul-Adeniyi, while welcoming participants said the Ministry is delighted that the second NATOCC is being inaugurated today. He identified tobacco as the only product that kills it’s user when used as prescribed noting that the use of tobacco and exposure to second-hand smoke is a growing concern globally as it is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. In combating this menace, a multisectoral committee is critical, as the Federal Ministry of Health alone cannot effectively implement the NTC Act hence this occasion today. He called on everyone to support this committee to ensure that it effectively carries out its mandate.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Bridget Okoeguale, the 2nd Chairperson of NATOCC thank the minister for giving her the opportunity to serve and said members of the 2nd NATOCC are people well picked. She promised that this is time for action with a promise never to disappoint

Responding on behalf of Civil Society Organisations, Chairman NTCA, Bode Oluwafemi restated their commitment in the new assignment and the tobacco control fight while congratulating the minister for creating time to inaugurate the committee because NATOCC is central to the fight against tobacco. He however ask for increased tax on tobacco products, enforcement of tobacco ban and sale to small children and minors in Nigeria..