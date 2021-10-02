Gospel artiste, Ehiliz is bringing others for a praise concert holding on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Other artistes like the Tungba crooner, Mike Abdul, Monique, Righteousman and others will be ministering at the event scheduled for Jenvink Hall at Ikeja GRA.

The convener, Mrs. Ngozi Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe, also known as Ehiliz, said the event was to celebrate the faithfulness of God over the lives of people as the music ministers lined up will lead guests into the throne room of God where blessings and miracles will flow from.

Ehiliz said guests should come with their dancing shoes and be ready to praise God adding that she derived joy majorly from edifying the souls of men through her songs ministration.

She also noted that the event shall strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ehiliz passion for making an impact in people’s lives particularly youths earned her an appointment as a United Nations Ambassador For Peace.