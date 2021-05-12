By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

As the Muslim faithful mark the Eid-al-fitr festival, a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have called for unity among Nigerians and the need for continuous prayer for Nigeria in light of the security crisis and economic hardships.

Similarly, a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, have also called for peace and for all stakeholders in the Nigerian project to unite in the interest of the country.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed said this year’s Eid-al-fitr was coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning the security of lives and property and when a large number of people are hard hit by the ravaging scourge of poverty.

“As Muslims, we need to remind ourselves of our obligation to ensuring peace and unity within our family and in our neighbourhood at all times. Today, across Nigeria, there is a scary and growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines. As Muslims, we know from both the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that no tribe or race is superior to another, except the one that seeks piety to the Almighty Allah.

“We do not attain piety through hate or blood-letting. We attain piety through forbearance and by sharing love. That is the message that we must give some reflection as we celebrate Eid today,” the former VP said.

For his part, congratulating Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr festival, Saraki advised Nigerians to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period.

In a statement signed by his special adviser and head of his media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said: “The current situation in our country requires sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians. We should use this post-Ramadan period and the lessons we learnt from the fasting period to steer clear of any action which does not bode well for our country. This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to once again pull the country back from the precipice.

“ With the level of insecurity and economic crisis which have combined to worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria, all Nigerians must unite and demonstrate patriotism that will help our country overcome the present challenges.

“Once again, I commend our security agencies at the frontline and pray that Almighty God will protect and give them victory over the insurgents and other non-state actors inflicting violence on our country. May Allah heal our land of any form of affliction.”

Also, former Anambra governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi, however, charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and mounting insecurity in the country to adversely affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

Obi said the people should rather use this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

Obi in a statement from his media office, noted that Nigerians should allow the solemnness of the last one month of Ramadan to positively influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another.

According to him, the Ramadan period presents a great opportunity for Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love, while permanently putting behind them all divisive tendencies.

On his part, former presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Olawepo-Hashim called on political leaders and other stakeholders to unite and save Nigeria from imminent collapse.

He said political leaders in the country, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings should put heads together in order to agree on a workable agenda to stabilise the nation.

Olawepo-Hashim said, “The nation is on fire and we must put it out Right Now! Nigeria’s political leaders across political lines in government and out of government must urgently arrive at a consensus to secure the country and return it to a path of peace and unity so as to give hope to the citizens who desperately need to be assured that their father land can still work for them.”