Elder statesman and former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Bamanga Tukur, yesterday urged political actors to use the forthcoming general elections to develop inclusive leadership and shun actions and comments that breed division.

He stated this while felicitating with Muslims in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival, marking the successful conclusion of the fasting.

Dr. Tukur urged Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitri celebration to recommit themselves to good neighborliness, peace and unity in the country especially as the race towards another crucial general election gets hotter.

In a statement in Abuja by his adviser on media matters, Chief Oliver Okpala, Tukur emphasised that this season of preparations for transition in the country should be explored to build new relationships, close gaps, develop inclusive leadership and shun actions as well as comments that breed division.

According to the former Ambassador at Large of Nigeria, “This is the time to march on together as a united people, heal the wounds of the past and forge a new identity of nationhood”

Tukur, who pledged to continue to offer advice to the younger generation of politicians, advised Nigerians to be hopeful that the nation would overcome all the challenges associated with any developing nation such as insecurity and economic hardship.

“This season is significant. There is no doubt that Muslims who participated in the month-long fasting attracted to themselves the blessings, forgiveness, mercy, love, joy and preservation of Allah associated with the month. So let us use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, love, tolerance and the prosperity of the nation”.

“The state of the nation requires collective prayers, perseverance and patriotism of all as we march towards the crucial 2023 general election”

Tukur prayed that Nigeria would continue to enjoy peace and unity, stressing that it was only in peace that a nation could grow and prosper.