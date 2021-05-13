ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Ndai-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari with members of his immediate family observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the State House on Thursday.

The celebrations marked the end of a month-long Ramadan fast, usually followed by large congregational prayers at designated eid grounds.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement said Buhari’s decision to pray in Aso Rock was in compliance with the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical intervention measures put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration, to save lives and protect people from all dangers.

The President, was also joined by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; his personal aides, among others at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the eid prayers at 9:00am.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, along with children was also part the congregational prayer at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.