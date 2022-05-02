A governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, on Monday, joined his mentor, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the revamped Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

The governor offered his felicitations on the completion of Ramadan, praying Almighty Allah to accept the acts of worship, abstinence and charity that many citizens have undertaken during the Holy month.

El-Rufai, while extending his wishes for a peaceful celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, also urged the Muslim faithful to extend the Ramadan spirit into everyday life, practising faith and worship in the noblest tradition, and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

He urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges.

The governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to do their utmost in ensuring peace and harmony in their communities.

He assured residents of the state government’s unwavering commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make our communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods.

El-Rufai prayed to Allah to bless the people of Kaduna State and their endeavours and to bring peace, prosperity and progress to Nigeria.

Also, Dattijo, in a statement by his media team felicitated with the Muslim community in Kaduna as well all others across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The former Chief of Staff and two-time Commissioner of Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, called on Muslim faithful in the state to sustain the lessons of the Holy Month, which include sacrifice love, tolerance, piety, equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence with others for the benefit of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

He urged Kaduna residents to continue to support the purpose-driven government of Governor El-Rufai, which is delivering the dividends of democracy to the people by building a modern Kaduna, which has become the pride of the country.

He counselled the people to shun all vices and report criminal elements within their communities to the government in order to ensure a more peaceful state for all to live in.

He also called on Muslims to use the occasion of the celebrations to pray for the safe release from captivity of those who are being held by their captors from the Kaduna train attack as well as others across the nation.

“It is our prayer that the celebration brings joy to all homes and promotes peace and unity in our country,” the statement added.