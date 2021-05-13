ADVERTISEMENT

BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

As the world prepares for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured airport users of safety and security during and after the celebration.

In a statement issued yesterday by the general manager, corporate affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, she advised passengers and airport users to abide by all laid down protocols on Covid-19 while using the airports.

She said the authority has put adequate measures in place to guarantee the safety and security of airport users during and after the celebration.

The authority equally noted that recent developments in some parts of the world with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic requires that all hands must be on deck.

“FAAN advises passengers to leave their homes early enough, so as to get to the airports and complete all check-in formalities in good time to avoid missing their flights,” he said.