The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of vegetable oil, and cows to indigent people across the 12 FCT welfare associations for the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The FCT director, protocol department, Alhaji Sani Daura, while presenting the food items to the associations’ representatives yesterday, said the gestures were one of the administration’s ways of assisting vulnerable groups during festivities.

He explained that the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello has a standing policy of reaching out to the indigent and vulnerable persons to celebrate Sallah, Easter, and Christmas, which will put smiles on their faces.

Daura, who was represented by Terfa Agor, head of administration, Protocol Department, revealed that the 12 welfare associations include FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, FCT School for Children with Special Needs, Kuie, FCT School for the Deaf, Kuje, Abuja Children Home, Karu, FCT Unity Children’s Home, Gwako.

Others are FCT Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Bwari, Community Based Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, old Karu, FCT para soccer Team, Area 10, Garki, Lepers Colony Yangoji, Community Based Rehabilitation Centre, Zuba, Karon-Majiji Disabled Community, and Blind Persons Karonmajiji.

He explained that each of the twelve FCT Welfare Associations is provided with five bags of rice, five cartons of vegetable oil, and one cow each.

