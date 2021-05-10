BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13, 2021 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who announced this on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja on Monday, congratulated Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

Aregbesola stated that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, even as he urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and to embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the minister also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.

“We are, therefore, putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he stated.