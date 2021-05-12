BY OUR CORRESPONDENT |

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has urged all Muslim faithful to ensure that the lessons which they have learnt during the Ramadan season and their acts of devotion remained a consistent way of life even after the 30-day exercise.

Governor Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that centered on humanity, kindness, peace and love, hence if these lessons were imbibed many of the problems in our country would not exist.

The governor’s message was contained in a press statement issue on Wednesday by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP.

He extended his felicitations to all Muslims all over, particularly in Kogi State on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan, while thanking God Almighty for keeping everyone who had witnessed the end in strength and good health.

Governor Bello seized the opportunity to again harp on the gains of peaceful co-existence and national integration, noting that Nigeria’s greater achievements as a nation lies in the people being united and not allowing ethnic, religious and political party affiliations divide them.

He opined that various sectional agitations would never emerge in the interest of anyone, reiterating that instead Nigerians should collectively proffer solution to the numerous ills of the nation through effective democratic participation.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that Kogi State and its people continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy which could only be guaranteed when lives and properties of people were safe.