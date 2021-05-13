BY IGHO OYOYO

As Muslim faithful celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, a philanthropist and president of Masarki Group Nigeria Ltd, Alhaji Yakubu Karshi, has called on them to reflect on the lessons learnt during the preceding month of Ramadan in order to ensure unity and oneness amongst Nigerians.

Karshi, who made the call while distributing over 1,000 bags of rice and other food items to residents of the FCT to mark the Sallah celebration, advised Muslims to continue to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) in their daily lives, which are premised on selflessness, sacrifice, patience, modesty and spirituality.

The philanthropist, who reaches out to the poor during festive periods irrespective of religion or political affiliation, congratulated Muslims, especially those resident in the FCT on the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast and the peaceful Sallah celebration.

“I enjoin you to continue to pray for the nation as it strives to the overcome the current security challenges in some parts of the country. Let us work as one, disregarding any religious and ethic sentiment that is capable of dividing us,” he said.

He further urged residents of FCT to pray for the success of the administration of the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, that Almighty Allah will continue to guide, protect and give him the wisdom to steer the affairs of the territory.

“The minister has demonstrated leadership capacity by conveying a marathon security meetings towards ensuring that FCT is safe for all of us, and for us to have a peaceful Sallah celebration,” he added.

He also enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of religious beliefs and political inclinations to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, advising everyone to be their brother’s keeper and tackle the common enemy called insecurity.

The FCT-born business mogul also used the occasion to admonish residents to shun crime and criminal activities in their entirety, by reporting any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents, thereby making the FCT a better and safe place for all to live.