BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State command, has deployed 1,855 personnel for the provision of adequate security before, during, after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Olufemi Omole and made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Omole said during the operational briefing, the State Commandant of NSCDC Ondo Command, Commandant Eweka Edenabu Douglas, told the personnel to be conscious of all identified flashpoints which happen to be the converging points for criminals.

According to him, he further charged them to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens and adhere to the rules of engagement while discharging their duties.

“Commandant Eweka affirmed that the State Command is in absolute compliance with the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in his vision to enhance qualitative service delivery by officers and men of the corps, training and retraining exercise and discharge of the statutory duties as a yardstick for repositioning the corps to international and generally acceptable Standard.

“The command helmsman further relayed that the officers and men at the local government level have been duly briefed on the need to be proactive in gathering credible Intelligence for the prompt intervention of the Command Patrol Team.

“He said the tactical departments and units of the command: the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Antihuman Trafficking, Illegal Migration, and Gender Unit are all on the ground to provide adequate security during and after the Sallah celebration.

“The State Commandant enjoined the public to comply with the new directive of the Federal Government on COVID-19.

“While wishing the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Fitri; Commandant Dauglas congratulated the Muslim brothers and Sisters for the success of the Ramadan Fasting; encouraging all Nigerians to intensify prayers on the Security challenges of the Nation.

“He, however, beseech the public to give prompt and sustained information to the Command as this would assist to nip in the bud any act of criminality.

“He further gave the following lines to the public for easy relaying of information: 07038762845, 08066345088, 08067919140.

“While affirming a high-level degree of continuous collaborations with other Sister Agencies, the Ondo State Commandant issued a Stern warning against all Criminally minded persons in the State, saying that whoever is caught would face the wrath of the law,” he stated.

