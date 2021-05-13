By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid- el-Fitr, which is observed today at the end of the Ramadan Fast, even as it appealed for special prayers for peace of the country.

Director General of the Institute, Bakut Baku said this in a statement issued yesterday by the media office of the Institute, Esther Ndukwe, even as he expressed concern over the security challenges of the country and called for a multi-stakeholders approach to end the lingering insecurity ravaging many parts of the country.

The Institute, which is a research and think-tank agency of the federal government on peace and conflict and which has the mandate of promoting and building peace, warned against blame games, stressing that such will not help the nation to address the current security challenges.

Bakut lamented the devastating impacts of insurgency on the country and exhorted Nigerians to cooperate and support efforts of the government.