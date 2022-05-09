Commissioner of Police (CP) Kano State Command Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, said that his men have succeeded in arresting over 128 suspected thugs (‘Yan Daba) between 2nd – 6th May 2022 during the traditional horse riding in the state.

He said the suspects who disguised themselves as celebrating Eid-el-Fitr were arrested with dangerous weapons, intoxicating drugs, and stolen property.

The commissioner said they would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation for committing various offences.

He appreciated the efforts of sister security agencies and the command’s community Policing Stakeholders, for ensuring a hitch free Eid-el-Fitr festival between 2nd – 6th May 2022.

In a press statement signed by the command’s PPRO SP Abdullahi Haruna, the commissioner of police thanked the Kano State government, sister security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, the good people of Kano, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), members of vigilante groups, members of special constabulary, and the command’s community policing stakeholders for their prayers, and encouragement.

He expressed happiness for the continuous support and cooperation that led to the peace being enjoyed in the state, and the arrest of the suspects for committing various offences during the festive period.

The commissioner of police reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the people of the state and warned that criminals will have no hiding place in the state.