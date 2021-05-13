Police Command in Katsina State has assured people of the state of adequate security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The police also called on resident of the state to use the Eid-el-Fitri period to pray to Allah to bring an end to banditry, kidnappings and other crimes bedeviling the state.

This was contained in a sallah statement issued by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sanusi Buba, through the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The Police Command in Katsina State, under the leadership of CP Sanusi Buba, wishes to felicitate people of the state on Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“The command has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure hitch-free celebrations,” he said.

Isah noted that the celebrations would be low key due to suspension of Sallah Durbar by both Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils.

“But, adequate security arrangements have been made to cover all the Eid-praying grounds, recreational facilities as well as flash and vulnerable points in the state.

“The command requests that you use this period to pray for the intervention of Allah to bring an end to banditry and other crimes bedevilling the state,” he said.

The CP further assured residents of the command’s efforts to continue to protect lives and property in the state.

He urged people to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing them useful information that would assist in the ongoing fight against crimes in the state.

“People can reach the police through the following emergency numbers: 08156977777, 09053872247, 08075391255 and PPRO on 08076666207 or email presspolkatsina@gmail.com for emergencies, complaints, enquiries and suggestions, please,” he said.