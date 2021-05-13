BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Commissioner of police, Delta State Police Command, Mohammed Ali, has deployed 1,715 police officers to Muslim worship centres, and all the

nooks and crannies of the state to ensure hitch free Sallah celebration.

The acting police public relations officer, PPRO, of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement that the deployment was aimed at maintaining peace and order across the state according to its statutory mandate of securing lives and property.

He urged members of the public to continue to assist and collaborate with the police and other security agencies to enable them serve the people of the state better, while admonishing them to be security conscious and take appropriate measures to ensure their personal protection, not only at home but also in public places such as markets, worship centres, shopping malls and highways.

He enjoined residents of the state to adhere strictly to all COVID–19 protocols while engaging in the celebration to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, former member of House of Representatives, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko has called for religious harmony and national reconciliation amongst all Nigerians as Muslims mark Eid-el-Fitr.

Prince Nwoko, in a statement described the Islamic festival as period of the year when Muslims return to Allah in prayers.