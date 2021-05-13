ADVERTISEMENT

By John Mkom, Jalingo

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Taraba State Command, has deployed over 2000 personnel across the state ahead of today’s Sallah celebrations.

The state police public relations officer, ASP David Misar, confirmed this while speaking with our correspondent in Jalingo, the state capital.

Misar said the order to secure the state during the festive period was released by the state commissioner of police to various police commands in the state.

He said, “We have already deployed over 2000 personal across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“We also deployed our men at worship areas, motor parks, highways and black spots for any eventuality. Our undercover is fully equipped to handle cases that might arise.

“For some of them that were here at the police headquarters this morning, the CP gave them standing order to go all out and ensure peaceful Sallah celebrations across the state.”