By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Ahead of today’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, traders in Ilorin, Kwara State, have hiked the prices of food items.

The traders were said to have done a similar thing during the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

A survey conducted by LEADERSHIP in some major markets, including Oja- Oba, Ipata, Mandated- Adewole market and Oja- Tuntun; all in Ilorin metropolis showed an upward review of prices of commodities such as grains, garri, beverages and frozen foods.

The prices of rice, beans, catfish, potatoes, sugar and vegetable oil have also been increased.

The hike in the prices of grains and garri has put additional burden on fasting Muslims who are mandated to give out Zakatul – Fitr on or before the Eid prayers, using certain measures of grains, garri, rice or beans, depending on their financial status.

According to Islamic injunction, any Muslim that fails to give out Zakatul – Fitr will not have reward for his 30-day fast.

At the major markets, a bowl of big rice now costs N750 as against N600, while a bowl of mall rice which hitherto cost N680 now cost N800.

A bag of beans (white) before now cost N45,000, but has been increased to N47,000, while the cost of a bag of red beans has also risen from N50,000 to N52,000.

The price of a bag of garri has also risen from N32, 000 to N35,000.

It was also gathered that a 25 litre of groundnut oil now costs N20, 600 as against N19, 200 while the same quantity of palm oil now sells for N14, 500 instead of N13, 000. A tray of evaporated milk, which sold for N8,000 has risen to N9,200.

