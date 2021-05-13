BY FIDELSI UGBOMEH, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru , have felicitated with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, today, to mark the end of the month-long Ramadan fast and prayers.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Eid-el-Fitr message released on Wednesday, urged Muslims in Lagos and across the country to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

The governor said the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri is very significant to Muslims across the world because it is one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to offer more prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing s of insecurity in the country.

Also, in a statement he issued to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, Hon. Obasa urged Nigerians to unite for national progress.

Obasa said Nigeria would come out stronger from the current economic and security challenges.

“President Buhari should not only give a thought to the requests made by the governors he should also implement them for the country to move forward,’’ he said.