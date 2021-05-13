The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the end of Ramadan fasting.

Dare, who urged Muslims to sustain the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their daily pursuits, called on the Muslims to use the occasion Eid-ul Fitr to offer prayers for leaders, adding that Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable.

The minister assured that the federal government will sustain its youth friendly initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and wealth for the youth.

While admonishing the younger generation to tap into social investment programmes of the federal government, Dare acknowledged the leading roles played by the youth in nation building.

In his goodwill message, Dare called for national integration and cohesion, noting that the country is better off as a united entity.

He said, “As we mark the 2021 Eid- ul Fitr , I join the Muslim community in celebrating the spiritual occasion. This season should be re-dedicated to the service of God and mankind.

“Nigerians must shun violence and social vices as development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“The teachings of the holy Qur’an must be exhibited and upheld by the Muslim community.

“The acts of kindness, selflessness, piety, love, unity and patriotism must reflect in our daily lives for national wellbeing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, while wishing Nigerians a joyous celebration, cautioned against breaking COVID-19 protocols of the federal government.