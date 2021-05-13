BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged government at all levels to come up with measures aimed at addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Sultan, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto on Thursday, said the security challenges in the country had continued to remain a great concern to all.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the state governors to, as a matter of urgency bring to an end insecurity across the country.

“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.

“Therefore, you should enhance your commitment toward the restoration of the peaceful nature our country was long known for,” he said.

The Sultan also called on the entire Muslims in country to sustain more prayers for their leaders to be able to shoulder the numerous responsibilities placed on them.

He urged Muslims to continue to sustain the spirit of charity, generousity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-El-Filtr symbolises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today is a great day for all of us to celebrate, show love, support and relate with one another, as such we should sustain the commitment for our best desire,” he added.

He also urged the residents of Sokoto State to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines throughout the Sallah celebration.