By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

There was unprecedented crowd at the Ilorin eid prayer ground on Thursday as the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, joined other Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer for the first time since his assumption of office two years ago.

LEADERSHIP reports that the eid prayers were shelved last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

There was also tight security in and around the prayer ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The governor was accompanied by about 100 aides, notable leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including some National Assembly members, to the prayer ground.

At both the eid prayer ground and the Emir’s palace where the governor later visited to pay homage to the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the shout of “Sai Rahman” rented the air.

Though, there was no siren blaring to herald the arrival and departure of the governor’s entourage from the prayer ground, many people struggled to catch a glimpse of the governor.

The two-rakah prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu.

In a short sermon after the prayer, Sheikh Salihu enjoined Muslims to continue to be upright in all their endeavours as they did during the holy month of Ramadan.

In his Sallah message, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged Nigerians to be sensitive to the federal government’s advice that the worse type of COVID-19 pandemic was yet to be ruled out in the nation.

He urged them to always observe COVID-19 preventive measures and protocol as laid down by relevant government authorities.

Sulu-Gambari urged religious leaders in the state to always address issues bordering on religious matters in the state amicably.

He said this was necessary to ensure peaceful coexistence among the adherent of the two major religions – Islam and Christianity in the state.