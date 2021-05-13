By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The president of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated the Muslims Ummah on the end of Ramadan fasting.

Gawuna, who is also the deputy governor of Kano State, urged Muslims to sustain the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) in their daily pursuits and called on Nigerians, especially the Muslims Ummah to use the occasion Eid-el Fitr to offer prayers for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, saying the unity of the country is non-negotiable.

In his Sallah message to all the state chapters of YSFON, members and friends of the foremost grassroots sports body in the country, Gawuna urged Nigerian youths to keep their spirits up and maintain their interest in sports despite the security challenge in the country.

He assured the youth that YSFON will continue to initiate programmes that will avail them opportunities to develop their talents, saying with concerted efforts they would be gainfully employed and crime will be reduced to its barest minimum.

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to support YSFON in its quest to return the country to the leading role it played in world youth football in the 80s and 90s.

Gawuna said investing in grassroots sports development is the only way to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian youths and reposition the country for utmost performance.